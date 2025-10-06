403
Kuwait Bar Association: 1St Kuwaiti-French Law Day Reflects Strong Coop.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Shalabi
KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The first Kuwaiti-French Law Day reflects the strong judicial cooperation and ties between the two countries, Secretary of the Kuwait Bar Association (KBA), Khaled Al-Suwaifan, said on Monday.
Speaking to KUNA, Al-Suwaifan revealed that the celebration came within the "Future of Justice in the Digital Era: from the Courtroom to the Cloud" conference held in cooperation between the French Embassy in Kuwait and the Young Arbitration and ADR Forum (YAAF), an affiliate of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).
He affirmed that the conference would shed light on the challenges facing justice during the digital age, indicating that overseeing court proceedings and using technology to issue court verdicts were topics of interest during the event.
Referring to the Kuwaiti-French Law Day, Al-Suwaifan said that the KBA and the French embassy were eager to explore cooperation via establishing an annual platform to focus dialogue of on judiciary and legal matters, exchange expertize in this regard.
The cooperation with the French embassy and the ICC came within KBA's Lawyers' Vision 2025 especially in the issue of paperless justice, a digital initiative, he added.
According to the ICC, the conference aims to provide in-depth knowledge and insights into the future of justice in the digital era.
It will explore the evolving role of Artificial Intelligence in the legal profession, examine the challenges and opportunities presented by blockchain and smart contracts, and delve into other key developments shaping the legal landscape.
It will also offer practical guidance and insights to help legal professionals and practitioners stay up to date with developments in AI and legal technology tools, while also equipping them with essential knowledge in electronic arbitration and ADR. (end)
