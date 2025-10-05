Xiaomi Takes On Porsche And Rolls-Royce With 24-Karat Gold EV Customization Push

Chinese automakers have already captured the country's middle-class drivers, and now they are targeting wealthy buyers seeking exclusivity. Xiaomi recently launched a customization service for its 529,900-yuan ($74,000) SU7 Ultra electric sedan, allowing buyers to personalize the trim and paint jobs for an additional 100,000 yuan.

The program, also available for the 329,900-yuan YU7 Max SUV, offers extras like 24-karat gold hood badges and forged wheel hubs, echoing the bespoke options long offered by brands like Porsche and Bentley, according to a Bloomberg report.

The smartphone maker's move pits it directly against Porsche, which is expanding its Exclusive Manufaktur program in China as sales of its Taycan EV slow. While Xiaomi's SU7 Ultra undercuts the 918,000-yuan Taycan, it bears a strong resemblance to the German model.

More than 90% of Porsche 911 buyers opt for personalized features, often spending tens of thousands of dollars on custom paint jobs or interior upgrades. Citi analyst Harald Hendrikse estimates Porsche's personalization arm generates €5.6 billion in sales and up to €2.5 billion in profit annually. However, he noted that Xiaomi's offerings likely compete more with Audi, BMW, and Mercedes, adding that customization may boost global revenues by only 1%–2%.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said its new amethyst purple paint takes 50 hours to apply and rivals finishes from Rolls-Royce or Bentley.“I want more people to enjoy the service that comes with top-range luxury cars,” Lei said.

The company's luxury push extends beyond cars: Lei also unveiled a new smartphone positioned as a cheaper rival to Apple's iPhone 17.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Xiaomi was 'bullish' amid 'extremely high' message volume.

Xiaomi's U.S.-listed stock has risen 60% so far in 2025.

