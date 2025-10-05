Universities Across Kingdom Host Diverse Academic And Cultural Programs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, Oct. 5 (Petra) – Several universities in Jordan implemented a variety of scientific and cultural programs, including international conferences, cultural exchange programs, national competitions, training workshops, and specialized participations across multiple fields.At Hashemite University, preparations are completed for the second peer-reviewed international scientific conference titled "Media Discourse in a Changing World: Voice and Echo," organized by the College of Arts' Discourse Analysis Laboratory, scheduled for the sixth of next month.The conference comes amid rapid media transformations that require Arab media discourse to reshape its tools and concepts and to keep pace with the challenges of digitization and artificial intelligence, enhancing its ability to influence and guide public opinion.Wasfi Al-Rawabdeh, Vice President for Humanitarian Colleges Affairs and Chair of the Conference Higher Committee, said it represents a pioneering scientific platform to highlight Arab media discourse, which has never been isolated from the political, social, and cultural transformations experienced by the Arab world.He added that the conference will showcase the image of Jordanian media as a carrier of purposeful national messaging, capable of delivering credible modern discourse, contributing to conveying Jordan's civilizational image in international and Arab forums, and enhancing its national and humanitarian presence, particularly during crises.At Tafila Technical University, a delegation of Russian students participating in a cultural exchange program with the Ural Federal University of Russia was received.University President Hasan Al-Shalabi said during the meeting that the university prepared a comprehensive program, including courses in Arabic language and Arab and Islamic culture, aiming to enhance students' linguistic skills and develop their theoretical knowledge in Arabic language studies.Al-Shalabi noted that the program falls within the framework of cultural exchange agreements implemented by the university's Office of International Relations and Projects, contributing to strengthening scientific and cultural communication between the two sides.Zarqa University concluded its orientation program for new faculty members, organized by the Development and Quality Assurance Unit in collaboration with the College of Educational Sciences.The program included lectures and workshops covering university regulations, research mechanisms, strategic planning topics, admission and registration systems, introductions to electronic exams and the Moodle system, educational technology, and exam preparation methods, as well as an overview of international collaboration projects.The program aims to provide a reference framework for new faculty members, clarifying the philosophy of university education, the university's vision, mission, and core values, enhancing institutional belonging, and encouraging active participation in the educational process, while informing them of their rights, duties, and academic, educational, and research roles, with an emphasis on professional ethics and the qualities of an outstanding faculty member.In Jadara, the Chairman of the Board and University President Shukri Marashdeh participated in the opening ceremony of the 14th Annual Warrior Competition at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center (KASOTC).Marashdeh affirmed that the championship embodies the spirit of discipline, determination, and challenge, reflecting values of loyalty and national belonging to the homeland and its Hashemite leadership, noting that Jadara University takes pride in its community partnerships supporting all national institutions, foremost among them the armed forces.Additionally, Vice President Iman Al-Bashiti participated in the first specialized Jordanian Youth Pharmacist Forum, held from Oct. 2 to 4 under the patronage of the regional office of the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP).The participation underscored the university's commitment to academic openness and strengthening its presence in specialized scientific events that contribute to developing the pharmacy sector locally and regionally and support communication between educational and professional institutions in this vital field.Al-Bashiti took part in the first session titled "Sustainability of Pharmacy in Jordan" and the second session titled "From Education to Pharmaceutical Practice," addressing key challenges facing the profession and ways to align university education with labor market requirements to ensure sustainable development and advancement of pharmaceutical services.She affirmed that Jadara's participation in the forum aligns with the university's vision and mission to promote scientific research, exchange expertise, and advance pharmaceutical education toward greater excellence and innovation.