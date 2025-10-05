Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Partisans Reconnoiter Russian GRAU Ammunition Depot In Bryansk

2025-10-05 07:06:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ATESH movement reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform says.

According to ATESH, signs of stepped-up security measures were found on the site following recent incidents of fires at similar facilities. However, the security system still has vulnerabilities.

All reconnaissance data, including coordinates of key storage sites and supply schedules, were handed over to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for use in planning future operations.

ATESH called on local residents to report any movements of military equipment and ammunition in the area around the depot.

“Every report you send helps deliver more precise strikes against the invaders' logistics,” the movement stressed.

Read also: Partisan s disable railway line in Russia's Chuvashia, disrupt Shahed drone logistic

As Ukrinform previously reported, after successful Ukrainian drone strikes on oil infrastructure, Russians began protecting fuel depots with special nets.

