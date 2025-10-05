Partisans Reconnoiter Russian GRAU Ammunition Depot In Bryansk
According to ATESH, signs of stepped-up security measures were found on the site following recent incidents of fires at similar facilities. However, the security system still has vulnerabilities.
All reconnaissance data, including coordinates of key storage sites and supply schedules, were handed over to the Ukrainian Defense Forces for use in planning future operations.
ATESH called on local residents to report any movements of military equipment and ammunition in the area around the depot.
“Every report you send helps deliver more precise strikes against the invaders' logistics,” the movement stressed.Read also: Partisan s disable railway line in Russia's Chuvashia, disrupt Shahed drone logistic
As Ukrinform previously reported, after successful Ukrainian drone strikes on oil infrastructure, Russians began protecting fuel depots with special nets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment