Frontline Update: 192 Battles, 40 Airstrikes By Russian Forces Throughout Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook in an operational update as of 22:00 on Sunday, October 5.

“A total of 192 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling enemy attempts to advance into our territory, inflicting significant fire damage,” the report said.

Today, Russian forces have carried out massive missile and airstrike attacks launching 53 missiles and conducting 40 airstrikes, dropping 77 precision-guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 1,862 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,983 shelling attacks on the Ukrainian positions and populated areas.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors , Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy assaults; one engagement continues. The enemy conducted three airstrikes dropping seven guided aerial bombs and 123 artillery attacks, including five from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector , Russian forces launched 29 assaults on Ukrainian positions near Vovchanski Khutory, Odradne, Bolohivka, Kutkivka, Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, and Zapadne. Six battles are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , six enemy attacks were repelled near Kupiansk and Petropavlivka; one engagement is underway.

In the Lyman sector , Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near Serednie, Novoselivka, Karpivka, Torske, and toward Cherneshchyna and Drobysheve. One battle is ongoing.

In the Siversk sector , nine assaults were repelled near Yampil, Hryhorivka, Vyimka, and Fedorivka; one engagement continues.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian troops attempted 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Oleksandro-Kalynove, Kleban-Bik, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. Ukrainian forces repelled 12 of them, while three engagements remain ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Russian forces launched 39 attacks near Volodymyrivka, Sukhetske, Zvirove, Nikanorivka, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Kozatske, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Pokrovsk and Filiia. Five engagements continue.

Ukrainian forces reportedly neutralized 133 enemy troops, including 83 irreversibly. They also destroyed one tank, two armored combat vehicles, two cars, four drones, and two specialized vehicles; two drone command posts, two specialized vehicles, one enemy artillery gun were damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Russian forces attempted 39 breaches near Myrne, Piddubne, Novoselivka, Sichneve, Novoiehorivka, Ternove, Sosnivka, Komyshuvakha, Vorone, Maliivka, Berezove, Kalynivske, Novomykolaivka, and Novohryhorivka. Fighting continues in seven locations.

In the Huliaipole sector, four engagements occurred near Poltavka; Zalyznychne was hit by airstrike.

In the Orikhiv sector , there were five combat engagements. Russian forces attempted to advance near Stepove and Plavni and conducted an airstrike near Zaporizhzhia.

In the Prydniprovske sector , Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy assaults toward Antonivskyi Bridge; Antonivka village was under air attack.

In other sectors of the front, there were no significant changes.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine