Expired Medicines Sold To Residents In Occupied Part Of Donetsk Region


2025-10-05 07:06:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Center for National Resistance, according to Ukrinform.

“In the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, instead of proper medical care, residents receive so-called 'mobile first-aid kits' every few months. In some villages, such as Amvrosiivka, the van stays for only 30 minutes. The selection is pitiful-bandages, iodine, and a few packs of questionable pills. Essential medications are either unavailable or expired, yet sold at triple the normal price. This is not assistance, but a mockery of care,” the statement reads.

Read also: Infrastructure restoration in occupied territories curtailed due to economic crisis in Russia

The Center for National Resistance stressed that“only after de-occupation will a proper healthcare system be restored, and these 'vans with iodine' will serve as evidence of the occupiers' crimes.”

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that nine communities in the Donetsk region will face a winter without heating amid continued hostilities.

Photo: Center for National Resistance

