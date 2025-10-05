Crimean Reservoirs At Lowest Water Levels In Recent Years
In September, natural-flow reservoirs in the region held only 75 million cubic meters, compared to 125 million in 2024, 160 million in 2023, 184 million in 2022, and 124 million in 2021.
Part of the shortfall is being offset by underground aquifers, which supply around 50,000 cubic meters of water daily to Simferopol. The worst situation is at the Partyzanske Reservoir, which has seen no inflow for several months and lost 1.2 million cubic meters in September alone.
Russian media warn this may be the beginning of another dry period, similar to the droughts of 2019–2021. They suggest that 2025 and the following two years are also likely to be water-deficient.
The Izobilne Reservoir is currently filled to just 24% capacity-about 3 million cubic meters-enough to last approximately two and a half months. Local sources such as the Dzhur-Dzhur spring may begin supplying water to nearby areas like Alushta, potentially easing pressure on the reservoir.Read also: Freshwater crisis may hit Crimea this fall - expert
The Izobilne Reservoir is currently filled to 24% capacity, which may be enough for two and a half months.
“There are three million cubic meters of water there, and it will last for 2.5 months. During this period, local sources may begin operating. We've been informed that the Dzhur-Dzhur has already started flowing, and partial supply to Alushta is possible from there, which would reduce the load on the Izobilne Reservoir,” the report says.
Since October 1, water supply in occupied Alushta has been rationed according to a schedule due to shortages at the Izobilne Reservoir. Authorities have not specified how long the restrictions will remain in place.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment