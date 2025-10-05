Crimean Reservoirs At Lowest Water Levels In Recent Years

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Suspilne Crimea , citing Russian media, according to Ukrinform.

In September, natural-flow reservoirs in the region held only 75 million cubic meters, compared to 125 million in 2024, 160 million in 2023, 184 million in 2022, and 124 million in 2021.

Part of the shortfall is being offset by underground aquifers, which supply around 50,000 cubic meters of water daily to Simferopol. The worst situation is at the Partyzanske Reservoir, which has seen no inflow for several months and lost 1.2 million cubic meters in September alone.

Russian media warn this may be the beginning of another dry period, similar to the droughts of 2019–2021. They suggest that 2025 and the following two years are also likely to be water-deficient.

The Izobilne Reservoir is currently filled to just 24% capacity-about 3 million cubic meters-enough to last approximately two and a half months. Local sources such as the Dzhur-Dzhur spring may begin supplying water to nearby areas like Alushta, potentially easing pressure on the reservoir.

“There are three million cubic meters of water there, and it will last for 2.5 months. During this period, local sources may begin operating. We've been informed that the Dzhur-Dzhur has already started flowing, and partial supply to Alushta is possible from there, which would reduce the load on the Izobilne Reservoir,” the report says.

Since October 1, water supply in occupied Alushta has been rationed according to a schedule due to shortages at the Izobilne Reservoir. Authorities have not specified how long the restrictions will remain in place.