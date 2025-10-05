Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High As US Dollar Crumbles: Market Expert Insights



Bitcoin and precious metals are hitting new all-time highs amid a turbulent macroeconomic environment.

The U.S. dollar is experiencing its worst year since 1973, signaling a major shift in monetary policy.

Safe-haven assets and risk assets are now showing high correlation, reflecting a complex market repricing.

US economic concerns, including government shutdowns and weakening labor data, have fueled investor interest in crypto. Analysts attribute the Bitcoin rally primarily to macroeconomic factors and global financial instability.

Recent movements in the financial markets highlight a significant macroeconomic shift, with both traditional safe-haven assets and cryptocurrencies reaching record highs. Amid concerns over the declining value of the U.S. dollar and ongoing political uncertainties, investors are increasingly turning to assets like Bitcoin , gold, and equities as they price in a changing economic landscape.

Precious metals and Bitcoin (BTC ) are soaring to new all-time highs, alongside equities like the S&P 500, as the U.S. dollar (USD) faces its steepest decline since 1973. Market analysts at The Kobeissi Letter describe this as a“generational” macroeconomic shift shaping investment behavior in 2024.

The S&P 500 has gained over 40% in just six months. Meanwhile, Bitcoin surged past $125,000 on Saturday, marking a new historic high, and gold is trading around $3,880 per ounce - approaching $4,000, as noted by Kobeissi Letter writers . The correlation between gold and the S&P hit a record 0.91 in 2024, underscoring an unusual pairing of traditional safe-havens and risk assets, signaling markets are adjusting to a“new monetary policy,” the analysts explained.

Amid a government shutdown, coupled with downward revisions of US jobs data indicating a weakening labor market, the dollar's erosion and expectation of interest rate cuts create bullish catalysts for Bitcoin's price. These macro factors are prompting more investors to view Bitcoin as a resilient store of value amid economic uncertainty.

Analysts Say Macroeconomic Conditions Are Driving Bitcoin's Record Highs

Bitcoin's recent rally to a new all-time high is largely attributed to ongoing macroeconomic developments, according to Fabian Dori, chief investment officer at the global digital asset bank Sygnum. The recent US government shutdown, which began midweek, has led to operational disruptions across key regulatory agencies and government bureaucracies.

Bitcoin is hitting new all-time highs and is in a bull market. Source: TradingView

Dori emphasized that the political gridlock arising from the shutdown has rekindled investor confidence in Bitcoin's role as a digital store of value, especially as trust in traditional institutions faces increased skepticism. This shift is further supported by the broader macroeconomic environment, which incentivizes movement into assets that preserve wealth during turbulent times.

Overall, the rising prices of Bitcoin and precious metals highlight growing concerns about the long-term stability of the U.S. dollar and the global financial system, with investors increasingly looking toward alternative assets that retain their value amid economic uncertainty.

