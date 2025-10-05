Cabinet Approves Municipal Debt Restructuring Plan, Key Sectoral Reforms

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 5 (Petra) – The Council of Ministers held its session on Sunday to review the current status of municipal work and explore ways to enhance the performance and governance of the Cities and Villages Development Bank (CVDB).The session reflected the government's commitment to improving the quality of municipal services provided to citizens.As part of these efforts, the Cabinet approved the recommendations of the CVDB Board of Directors, which include a comprehensive municipal debt restructuring plan.The initiative aims to ease the financial burdens on municipalities, strengthen the bank's financial position and ensure its liquidity for emergency municipal needs.Key Elements of the Restructuring Plan:Rescheduling municipal debt accumulated over the years.Waiving JOD 170 million in unpaid interest.Reducing interest rates from 7.5% to between 0.5% and 2%, depending on the repayment schedule.Requiring municipalities to submit a financial reform plan, including clear measures to reduce expenditures and enhance revenues.Approval of the plan by municipal councils, particularly for financially distressed municipalities.The government noted that the plan would place municipalities on a sustainable financial path, helping them improve revenue generation, control spending and upgrade service delivery.Ministerial Briefing on Municipal CommitteesThe Cabinet received a briefing from Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri on the performance of municipal committees formed after the dissolution of municipal councils in July.Masri reported notable progress in four key areas: cleanliness and environmental performance, financial management, administrative efficiency and service delivery based on findings from a recent field survey.Tourism Sector ReformsAs part of efforts to bolster the tourism industry, the Cabinet approved two new regulations:Jordanian Tourism and Travel Offices and Companies Regulations for 2025Streamline procedures for classifying tourism offices.Reduce financial guarantee requirements for certain categories.Cancel licensing requirements previously handled by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.2025 Tourist Guide Services RegulationsDefine conditions for practicing the tour guide profession.Establish classification criteria and permit guidelines.Clarify professional obligations and conditions for temporary permits.Higher Education Financial GovernanceThe Cabinet approved the 2025 Remuneration and Savings Fund Regulations for Employees at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University. The new bylaw unifies legal provisions related to employee savings and benefits at the university, bringing them in line with standards at other public universities in Jordan.International Cooperation and Environmental GovernanceThe Cabinet approved Jordan's accession to the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes.The agreement promotes the sustainable use of shared surface and groundwater resources and encourages regional cooperation on monitoring, research, environmental protection and water management.Social Development AgreementThe Cabinet approved a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Social Development and the Helping Hand Relief Foundation.The agreement aims to implement joint social, humanitarian and development programmes, while enhancing expertise and cooperation in these areas.Key AppointmentThe Council of Ministers appointed Waseem Mohammed Rashad Haddad as Director General of the Cities and Villages Development Bank, after he achieved the highest score in the Government Leadership System's competitive evaluation process.