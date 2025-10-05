403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cabinet Approves Municipal Debt Restructuring Plan, Key Sectoral Reforms
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, October 5 (Petra) – The Council of Ministers held its session on Sunday to review the current status of municipal work and explore ways to enhance the performance and governance of the Cities and Villages Development Bank (CVDB).
The session reflected the government's commitment to improving the quality of municipal services provided to citizens.
As part of these efforts, the Cabinet approved the recommendations of the CVDB Board of Directors, which include a comprehensive municipal debt restructuring plan.
The initiative aims to ease the financial burdens on municipalities, strengthen the bank's financial position and ensure its liquidity for emergency municipal needs.
Key Elements of the Restructuring Plan:
Rescheduling municipal debt accumulated over the years.
Waiving JOD 170 million in unpaid interest.
Reducing interest rates from 7.5% to between 0.5% and 2%, depending on the repayment schedule.
Requiring municipalities to submit a financial reform plan, including clear measures to reduce expenditures and enhance revenues.
Approval of the plan by municipal councils, particularly for financially distressed municipalities.
The government noted that the plan would place municipalities on a sustainable financial path, helping them improve revenue generation, control spending and upgrade service delivery.
Ministerial Briefing on Municipal Committees
The Cabinet received a briefing from Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri on the performance of municipal committees formed after the dissolution of municipal councils in July.
Masri reported notable progress in four key areas: cleanliness and environmental performance, financial management, administrative efficiency and service delivery based on findings from a recent field survey.
Tourism Sector Reforms
As part of efforts to bolster the tourism industry, the Cabinet approved two new regulations:
Jordanian Tourism and Travel Offices and Companies Regulations for 2025
Streamline procedures for classifying tourism offices.
Reduce financial guarantee requirements for certain categories.
Cancel licensing requirements previously handled by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
2025 Tourist Guide Services Regulations
Define conditions for practicing the tour guide profession.
Establish classification criteria and permit guidelines.
Clarify professional obligations and conditions for temporary permits.
Higher Education Financial Governance
The Cabinet approved the 2025 Remuneration and Savings Fund Regulations for Employees at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University. The new bylaw unifies legal provisions related to employee savings and benefits at the university, bringing them in line with standards at other public universities in Jordan.
International Cooperation and Environmental Governance
The Cabinet approved Jordan's accession to the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes.
The agreement promotes the sustainable use of shared surface and groundwater resources and encourages regional cooperation on monitoring, research, environmental protection and water management.
Social Development Agreement
The Cabinet approved a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Social Development and the Helping Hand Relief Foundation.
The agreement aims to implement joint social, humanitarian and development programmes, while enhancing expertise and cooperation in these areas.
Key Appointment
The Council of Ministers appointed Waseem Mohammed Rashad Haddad as Director General of the Cities and Villages Development Bank, after he achieved the highest score in the Government Leadership System's competitive evaluation process.
Amman, October 5 (Petra) – The Council of Ministers held its session on Sunday to review the current status of municipal work and explore ways to enhance the performance and governance of the Cities and Villages Development Bank (CVDB).
The session reflected the government's commitment to improving the quality of municipal services provided to citizens.
As part of these efforts, the Cabinet approved the recommendations of the CVDB Board of Directors, which include a comprehensive municipal debt restructuring plan.
The initiative aims to ease the financial burdens on municipalities, strengthen the bank's financial position and ensure its liquidity for emergency municipal needs.
Key Elements of the Restructuring Plan:
Rescheduling municipal debt accumulated over the years.
Waiving JOD 170 million in unpaid interest.
Reducing interest rates from 7.5% to between 0.5% and 2%, depending on the repayment schedule.
Requiring municipalities to submit a financial reform plan, including clear measures to reduce expenditures and enhance revenues.
Approval of the plan by municipal councils, particularly for financially distressed municipalities.
The government noted that the plan would place municipalities on a sustainable financial path, helping them improve revenue generation, control spending and upgrade service delivery.
Ministerial Briefing on Municipal Committees
The Cabinet received a briefing from Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri on the performance of municipal committees formed after the dissolution of municipal councils in July.
Masri reported notable progress in four key areas: cleanliness and environmental performance, financial management, administrative efficiency and service delivery based on findings from a recent field survey.
Tourism Sector Reforms
As part of efforts to bolster the tourism industry, the Cabinet approved two new regulations:
Jordanian Tourism and Travel Offices and Companies Regulations for 2025
Streamline procedures for classifying tourism offices.
Reduce financial guarantee requirements for certain categories.
Cancel licensing requirements previously handled by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
2025 Tourist Guide Services Regulations
Define conditions for practicing the tour guide profession.
Establish classification criteria and permit guidelines.
Clarify professional obligations and conditions for temporary permits.
Higher Education Financial Governance
The Cabinet approved the 2025 Remuneration and Savings Fund Regulations for Employees at Al-Hussein Bin Talal University. The new bylaw unifies legal provisions related to employee savings and benefits at the university, bringing them in line with standards at other public universities in Jordan.
International Cooperation and Environmental Governance
The Cabinet approved Jordan's accession to the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes.
The agreement promotes the sustainable use of shared surface and groundwater resources and encourages regional cooperation on monitoring, research, environmental protection and water management.
Social Development Agreement
The Cabinet approved a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Social Development and the Helping Hand Relief Foundation.
The agreement aims to implement joint social, humanitarian and development programmes, while enhancing expertise and cooperation in these areas.
Key Appointment
The Council of Ministers appointed Waseem Mohammed Rashad Haddad as Director General of the Cities and Villages Development Bank, after he achieved the highest score in the Government Leadership System's competitive evaluation process.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment