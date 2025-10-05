UAE Kids As Young As 12 Take The Stage To Teach Adults About Climate At COP30

Children as young as six are stepping up to show adults that small actions can make a big difference for the planet. In a national English speech contest organised by online learning platform 51Talk, 15 young students aged six to 12, delivered powerful speeches about climate change, sustainability, and the importance of protecting the environment.

The winner of the contest will represent the UAE at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Brazil this November, sharing their message on a global stage.

Twelve-year-old Khusaiba Omar Jumaa Al Rumaithi emerged as the contest winner, earning the opportunity to represent the UAE at COP30 and deliver her speech on climate change in front of global leaders. Her speech emphasised that every individual, even a child, has a role to play in protecting the planet. She highlighted how small, everyday actions at home, like conserving water, reducing waste, and planting trees, can collectively make a meaningful difference.

“Khusaiba has always been passionate about environmental issues, and her teacher nominated her for the contest because of her dedication and understanding of sustainability,” said her mother, Shamma Al Dhaheri. She added that while Khusaiba received guidance on the contest format, the ideas and content of the speech were entirely her own, reflecting her genuine concern for the environment and her desire to inspire others.

Khusaiba also showcased the UAE's efforts to combat climate change, from renewable energy projects to sustainability programmes in schools, demonstrating how local initiatives contribute to global solutions. She said she felt both excited and inspired knowing that she would be presenting her message directly to leaders shaping the world's climate policies.“It feels amazing to know that what I say can reach people who make big decisions about the planet. I want to show them that even small actions from all of us can create real change,” she said.

Her mother noted that the experience reinforces the idea that children can be active participants in tackling climate change and that their voices matter in global conversations about the future of the planet.

51Talk, a global online English education platform founded in 2011, specialises in one-on-one lessons for youth aged 3–15. The contest is part of 51Talk's GCC programme, which empowers children to become global citizens.“At 51Talk, we believe that children are the voices of the future, and their voices matter today. This initiative gives children the confidence to use their voices on a global stage, as they represent their countries at the United Nations COP30 Conference in Brazil,” the company said in a statement.

The UAE has previously hosted COP28 in Dubai, putting the country at the centre of global climate discussions. COP30, the 30th edition of the summit, will take place in Belém, Brazil, from November 10 to 21, 2025.

The conference brings together countries, observers, scientists, civil society, and private sector representatives to discuss climate action, set policies, and review progress on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This year, COP30 is expected to focus on national climate plans, forest conservation, particularly in the Amazon, climate finance, energy transition, adaptation, and ensuring that climate policies are fair and inclusive.