Qatar GP Educational Tour Inspires Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahead of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025, Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has launched the Qatar GP Educational Tour, a program that aims to empower youth by highlighting how LIC contributes to the development of motorsport in Qatar, while also creating pathways for youth to engage with its community and benefit from the activities it offers.

The initiative is designed to connect students with the excitement and innovation of motorsport. Through it, students will gain a deeper understanding of the significance of LIC and its role beyond hosting world-class events.

It aims not only to foster a passion for motorsport but also aligns with the broader objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Kicked off on September 25 at Multaqa, Qatar Foundation, the tour is visiting universities and schools in Qatar until November 15 under the tagline“From the Track to Your Campus.”

Through interactive experiences including VR pit stop challenges, STEM-based activities, quizzes, and photo opportunities, the programme gives students a hands-on introduction to the world of Formula 1.

The initiative is rooted in education, designed to showcase the learning value of motorsport by connecting themes of technology, innovation, and real-world application directly to students.

Through the Qatar GP Educational Tour, students will immerse themselves in a 1:1 virtual reality simulation of LIC, featuring the newly unveiled 2025 Qatar Grand Prix Show Car livery and the experience of being on one of the two tracks in the world that hosts all three premiere motorsporting events, including the Formula 1, MotoGP, and the Qatar 1812 km World Endurance Championship.

Alongside this experience, they will take part in interactive activities-including quizzes and STEM-based challenges,enhancing knowledge not only about LIC itself but on how the teams in Formula 1 structured and the technicalities behind its races.

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2025 takes place from November 28–30 at LIC.