Mwani Qatar Reports 2% Container Handling Growth In First 9 Months Of 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Mwani Qatar reported handling over 1.11 million containers in the first nine months of 2025, marking a year-on-year growth of approximately 2 percent compared to the same period last year.

This strong performance highlights the company's pivotal role in supporting the national economy.

Mwani Qatar shared Sunday on X that it received 2,276 vessels during the first nine months of 2025.

This included the handling of over 1.34 million tons of general and bulk cargo, 91,266 vehicles and equipment units, 403,868 heads of livestock, and 488,069 tons of building materials.