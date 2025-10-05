403
Colombian leader asks US to not interfere in domestic affairs
(MENAFN) Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Friday “respectfully” called on the United States to refrain from interfering in Colombia’s internal affairs, following remarks by a US envoy at a United Nations Security Council session accusing Bogota of “undermining progress in achieving sustained peace.”
“The Security Council does not oversee our peace policy. It is sovereign,” Petro stated on the US social media company X.
He explained that the Council’s oversight role, as defined by Colombia’s own declaration, is limited to monitoring the peace process with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), “which we are fulfilling.”
The UN Verification Mission in Colombia was created in 2016 by the Security Council to ensure the implementation of the Final Peace Agreement and to support the nation’s broader efforts toward reconciliation and stability.
In recent months, Colombia has faced an alarming resurgence of political and criminal violence attributed to dissident factions of the FARC and the National Liberation Army (ELN), a leftist guerrilla group.
“President Petro’s policies on security and peace – both in Colombia and around the world – are frankly irresponsible,” Waltz told the Council on Friday.
Responding to this, Petro said, “The mistaken position of the United States on drug trafficking, human trafficking, and now the peace process with the FARC—which seeks to change our position on the genocide in Gaza—is not accepted by our government.”
He further asserted that those responsible for the killings in Gaza “must be tried as the Nazi genocidaires were tried in Nuremberg.”
