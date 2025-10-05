403
Nepal Reports Over Forty Fatalities in Monsoon Disasters
(MENAFN) At least 43 people have died over the past 24 hours in a series of disasters triggered by relentless monsoon rains in Nepal, officials confirmed Sunday.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority reported that 38 fatalities resulted from landslides, three from lightning strikes, and two from flooding.
"Five people, including four in a flood, are missing," the agency stated, also noting that 12 others sustained injuries in the incidents.
Eastern Nepal’s Ilam district bore the brunt, with 37 deaths caused by landslides. The Nepal Army, supported by police forces, is actively engaged in rescue operations across 28 affected sites, the army said.
Continuous heavy rains since Friday have sparked widespread landslides and flooding nationwide, disrupting highways and roadways during Dashain—the most significant Hindu festival in Nepal.
To ensure safety, authorities imposed a three-day ban on vehicular movement in and out of Kathmandu Valley starting Saturday. Domestic flights at Tribhuvan International Airport, which were suspended on Saturday, resumed operations Sunday morning.
