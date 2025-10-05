403
Church of England Appoints Woman as Archbishop of Canterbury
(MENAFN) The Church of England has made history by appointing its first-ever female Archbishop of Canterbury, breaking a 1,400-year tradition of male leadership.
Sarah Mullally, a former top British nurse, was formally instated as the denomination’s most senior cleric by a church synod on Friday.
While women were initially ordained as priests in 1994, it wasn’t until 2014 that they were allowed to hold higher-ranking positions.
This significant shift came after prolonged internal disagreements and theological debates within the church community.
Before embracing a life in ministry, Mullally had a notable professional background in nursing.
She ascended to the role of England’s Chief Nursing Officer before her ordination as a priest in 2002.
Her clerical path saw her serve as Bishop of Crediton and later as Bishop of London, which is regarded as the third-highest office in the Church. Widely respected for her inclusive approach, Mullally has advocated for “prayers and blessings for same-sex couples” and emphasizes compassion and accessibility in her leadership.
Mullally’s elevation follows the resignation of former Archbishop Justin Welby in November.
His departure came after an inquiry concluded he had “failed to act on warnings” concerning a pastor who had sexually abused children over several decades.
Following Welby’s exit, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell—second in command in the Church of England—temporarily assumed leadership responsibilities.
However, he has also faced criticism. A BBC investigation revealed that he had allowed a priest, previously accused of abuse, to continue serving. Despite the controversy, Cottrell remains in office.
