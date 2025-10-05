First, Brightest Supermoon Of 2025 To Light Up Jordan's Sky Tuesday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) – Jordan's night sky will witness a rare celestial event on Tuesday as the first and brightest "supermoon" of 2025, also known as the "Harvest Moon," reaches full illumination, offering a striking view for sky watchers and photographers.Appearing just after sunset with a reddish glow, the supermoon will be the largest and most luminous of the year, according to Ammar Sakaji, President of the Jordanian Astronomical Society.He said the phenomenon will reach full phase at 6:47 a.m. Tuesday, about ten minutes after moonset on the western horizon, when the moon will be positioned in the constellation Pisces. Two more supermoons are expected on November 5 and December 4.Sakaji explained that the Harvest Moon takes its name from its proximity to the autumn equinox, a term rooted in Anglo-Saxon agricultural traditions. Because of its low position on the horizon, the moon will appear ideal for photography, setting at 6:36 a.m. and rising again at 6:17 p.m., with timing variations based on location and elevation.He added that the moon will remain visible almost the entire night as its rise nearly coincides with sunset, creating optimal viewing conditions. The supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with the lunar perigee its closest point to Earth making it appear about 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon.Sakaji noted that the moon's distance on Tuesday will be 361,458 km, compared with its next apogee of 406,445 km, making this event a true supermoon by astronomical standards. While the stronger gravitational pull slightly increases tidal ranges by up to 18 cm in the Gulf of Aqaba he clarified that the phenomenon causes no environmental or climatic disruptions.Astrophysicist Ali Taani from Al-Balqa Applied University said 2025 will feature three supermoons, offering multiple chances to enjoy the spectacle. The largest will occur on November 25 when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth this year.Astrophotographer Mahmoud Abdulhadi described the supermoon as one of nature's most visually captivating scenes, urging photographers to select scenic vantage points such as mountain peaks or open horizons to capture its grandeur. He noted that aligning the moon with archaeological or religious landmarks transforms an ordinary photograph into a powerful visual story.