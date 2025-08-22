Qatar Win Two Bronze Medals In Skeet At Asian Championship

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Qatari shooting team clinched two bronze medals in the individual and team men's skeet events at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship currently underway in Kazakhstan, which runs until August 30.

The tournament features strong participation from top Asian teams aiming for continental glory.

Shooter Ali Ahmed Al Ishaq earned the bronze in the individual skeet category, while also contributing to the team bronze alongside teammates Mohamed Al Kuwari and Rashid Saleh Al Athba.

The Qatari delegation is led by President of the Shotgun Team Ahmed Mubarak Al Kuwari and Team Manager Nawal Al Sulaiti. Secretary General of the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association (QSAA) Jassim Shaheen Al Sulaiti expressed pride in the team's achievements, highlighting the significance of Al Ishaq's first individual skeet medal and the team's collective success.

He described it as a double triumph that reflects the strength and unity of the Qatari shooters.

Al Sulaiti emphasised that this accomplishment is the result of continuous effort from the athletes, coaching staff, and administrators, supported by the unwavering backing of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) under the leadership of H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani.

He affirmed that it marks a new milestone in Qatar's rise in competitive shooting on both continental and global stages.

The squad included 23 athletes, among them was Rashid Saleh Al Athba, Khalid Rashid Al Muhannadi, Ali Ahmed Al Ishaq, Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Al Kuwari, Hajar Ghulam Al Mohammed, Sara Ghulam Al Mohammed, Hamad Mohamed Bin Mohamed Al Mankhas, Mohamed Ahmed Al Rumaihi, Rashid Hamad Al Athba, Saeed Hamad Abu Sharib, Angelo Scalzone, Khulood Al Khalaf, Mitha Al Binali, Ray Bassil, Bahia Mansour Al Hamad, Ahmed Majid Al Khalifi, Reem Al Sharshani, Aisha Al Ansari, Amal Mohamed Mahmoud, Anisa Saleh, Ali Masoud Al Athba, Ali Fahad Al Mannai, and Abdulrahman Al Sulaiti.