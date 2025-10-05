QFZ Signs Strategic Mou With Marina Port Vell Barcelona

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marina Port Vell Barcelona, one of the world's leading superyacht destinations and a luxury maritime leader, to jointly develop the Marsa Maritime ecosystem into a premier hub for high-end yachting operations. The partnership aims to attract top-tier vessels, leading service providers, and international maritime expertise, bolstering Qatar's position in the global superyacht industry.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of QFZ, and Ignacio Erroz, Director and CEO of Marina Port Vell Barcelona, on the sidelines of the 34th Monaco Yacht Show.

The MoU sets the stage for strategic collaboration, knowledge exchange, and advisory support to elevate Qatar's profile as a destination of choice for yacht owners and maritime professionals.

Under the MoU, Marina Port Vell Barcelona will provide advisory and consultancy support, leveraging its extensive knowledge of superyacht port requirements and experience managing dedicated infrastructure for high-end vessels. The partnership will also explore opportunities to position Qatar and Marsa Maritime as a regional hub for custom yacht operations by fostering connections between yacht owners, industry professionals, and Qatar's world-class facilities.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO of QFZ, stated:“This strategic partnership with Marina Port Vell Barcelona represents an important step in QFZ's journey to redefine the luxury maritime landscape. With world-class facilities and advanced technologies, we are positioning Marsa as the Gulf's newest hub for superyachts, service providers, and global investors, driving innovation and setting new standards in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Ignacio Erroz, CEO of Marina Port Vell Barcelona, commented:“Marina Port Vell Barcelona is a leading superyacht destination in the Mediterranean and a global benchmark in the luxury yachting industry, built on a steadfast commitment to excellence in infrastructure and service. We are proud to collaborate with QFZ in shaping the future of Marsa Maritime, a project with exceptional potential in Qatar's growing market. By sharing our expertise and engaging with yacht owners and professionals worldwide, we aim to support Marsa's emergence as a premier hub for luxury yachting in the region.”