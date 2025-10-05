Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Celebrate Teachers’ Day at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort with free entry for Teachers and family discounts


2025-10-05 04:47:39
(MENAFN- Watermelon Communications) Abu Dhabi – October 5, 2025:
On Sunday, October 5th, Emirates Park Zoo & Resort is giving back to teachers with a special Teachers’ Day celebration. Educators can enjoy free entry to the zoo, while their families receive 50% off explorer tickets to join in the adventure.
From close up animal encounters to thrilling presentations, the experience is designed to give teachers and their loved ones a joyful day of learning, connection, and fun. The offer is valid exclusively on October 5th, between 9 AM and 9 PM, and passes can be claimed by presenting a valid educator ID at the gate.
With awe-inspiring wildlife, family-friendly attractions, and a variety of food options to refuel along the way, it’s the perfect chance for teachers to unwind, recharge, and feel truly appreciated.
Teachers, it’s your turn to take a break.
After months of early mornings, busy classrooms, and helping students grow, you’ve earned some real rest. Time to trade school bells for birdsong, desks for the wild, and papers for a walk where leopards roam.
Make this Teachers’ Day unforgettable at Emirates Park Zoo & Resort – the coolest, wildest, most joy-filled family experience in town!

