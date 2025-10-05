403
Pakistan warns Indian rhetoric could spark “cataclysmic devastation”
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s armed forces on Saturday voiced alarm at what they described as Indian leaders’ "provocative" remarks, cautioning that any future clash between the two nuclear-armed neighbors could result in "cataclysmic devastation."
The advisory followed remarks by India’s army chief, Gen. Upendra Dwivedi, who the previous day told Islamabad that Indian troops “will not show restraint next time,” and insisted Pakistan must cease "supporting" terrorism if it hopes to maintain its standing internationally.
Earlier in the week, India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh warned that any aggressive move by Pakistan in the Sir Creek area would be answered with a “strong and decisive” response capable of “change both history and geography.”
Sir Creek is a contested 96-kilometre tidal inlet lying between India’s Gujarat state and Pakistan’s Sindh province.
In its statement, the Pakistan military said it had "noted with grave concern the delusional, provocative and jingoistic statements coming from the highest levels of the Indian security establishment," and warned that, faced with such highly provocative rhetoric, a future conflict could bring about "cataclysmic devastation."
The statement added that if hostilities resume, Pakistan “shall not hold back” and would respond firmly and without restraint, asserting it has the capacity and determination to take the fight into every part of the adversary’s territory.
