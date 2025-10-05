403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria Kicks Off First Parliamentary Elections Since Assad's Fall
(MENAFN) Syria's transitional government initiated the country's first parliamentary elections on Sunday since the December ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad. This marks a pivotal step in Syria's ongoing post-conflict political transition.
Polling stations across the nation opened at 9 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), allowing local electoral bodies to vote for the 210-seat People's Assembly, as confirmed by the Higher Committee for People's Assembly Elections.
Nawar Najmeh, a spokesperson for the committee, stated that voting will conclude at noon, with the possibility of extending the process until 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) if necessary. Ballot boxes will be opened publicly once voting ends, with preliminary results expected on the same day. Final results are anticipated early next week after reviewing any objections.
The elections are being held under a temporary framework that mandates two-thirds of parliament members to be elected, with the remaining third appointed by Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. Officials explained that this system is designed to ensure balanced representation for various regions and social groups throughout Syria's transition period.
Najmeh clarified that elections are not based on direct public voting but through local electoral bodies, consisting of community representatives. These bodies, selected earlier this year, are tasked with both overseeing the elections and electing members of parliament from within their ranks.
"This method allows broader participation under the current conditions," Najmeh noted, pointing out that many Syrians have been displaced or lack official documents, complicating nationwide voting.
Over 1,500 candidates, including 14 percent women, are competing for seats across 50 electoral districts. Voting will not occur in parts of Raqqa, Hasakah, and Sweida provinces until security and logistical conditions improve.
Najmeh emphasized that the process aims to ensure the new parliament reflects Syria's diverse population, including women, disabled citizens, and families of war victims.
Polling stations across the nation opened at 9 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), allowing local electoral bodies to vote for the 210-seat People's Assembly, as confirmed by the Higher Committee for People's Assembly Elections.
Nawar Najmeh, a spokesperson for the committee, stated that voting will conclude at noon, with the possibility of extending the process until 4 p.m. (1300 GMT) if necessary. Ballot boxes will be opened publicly once voting ends, with preliminary results expected on the same day. Final results are anticipated early next week after reviewing any objections.
The elections are being held under a temporary framework that mandates two-thirds of parliament members to be elected, with the remaining third appointed by Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. Officials explained that this system is designed to ensure balanced representation for various regions and social groups throughout Syria's transition period.
Najmeh clarified that elections are not based on direct public voting but through local electoral bodies, consisting of community representatives. These bodies, selected earlier this year, are tasked with both overseeing the elections and electing members of parliament from within their ranks.
"This method allows broader participation under the current conditions," Najmeh noted, pointing out that many Syrians have been displaced or lack official documents, complicating nationwide voting.
Over 1,500 candidates, including 14 percent women, are competing for seats across 50 electoral districts. Voting will not occur in parts of Raqqa, Hasakah, and Sweida provinces until security and logistical conditions improve.
Najmeh emphasized that the process aims to ensure the new parliament reflects Syria's diverse population, including women, disabled citizens, and families of war victims.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment