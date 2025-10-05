Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Senate Dismisses Democratic Plan to Prolong Federal Funding

2025-10-05 01:55:03
(MENAFN) The U.S. Senate on Friday turned down a Democratic initiative aimed at maintaining federal financing, as the government closure carried on into its third consecutive day.

In a 46-52 vote, lawmakers decided against initiating cloture.

Senators Chris Coons, a Democrat representing Delaware, and Jerry Moran, a Republican from Kansas, were absent during the vote.

Although the persistent shutdown does not instantly trigger a severe financial breakdown, it causes significant interruptions across various facets of daily life in the United States.

Numerous national workers classified as critical are either furloughed or compelled to continue their duties without receiving wages.

Meanwhile, others have been temporarily dismissed until a new fiscal plan gains approval.

Trump has further escalated the situation by introducing the possibility of job terminations during this period.

