Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Americans confidence in media falls to all-time low

2025-10-05 01:40:22
(MENAFN) Americans’ confidence in the mass media has fallen to an all-time low, with fewer than three in ten expressing trust in news outlets, according to a Gallup poll.

The September survey of 1,000 adults showed that only 28% had a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in newspapers, television, and radio, down from 31% last year, 40% five years ago, and nearly 70% in the 1970s. Meanwhile, 36% reported “not very much” confidence, and 34% said they had “none at all.”

Confidence among Republicans fell into single digits for the first time, with just 8% expressing trust, while 51% of Democrats said they trusted media reporting.

Observers note that President Donald Trump’s contentious relationship with the press has fueled this divide. A Harvard Kennedy School study found overwhelmingly negative coverage during Trump’s first 100 days in office, and the Media Research Center estimated that over 90% of evening newscast stories about him on ABC, NBC, and CBS were unfavorable.

On the 100th day of his second term, Trump’s administration issued a press release titled “100 Days of Hoaxes,” accusing major outlets of spreading “a nonstop deluge of hoaxes and lies” and listing 48 reports it deemed false.

