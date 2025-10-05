403
Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Five Injured in Southeastern France
(MENAFN) Two people were fatally shot and five others injured Friday evening in a violent outbreak of gunfire in the Moulins district of Nice, located in the southeastern Alpes-Maritimes region, officials confirmed.
"A shooting took place tonight in Nice, in the Moulins district. Two people have died, two are seriously injured, and three others have minor injuries," the Alpes-Maritimes prefecture announced on the social media platform X, owned by the US-based company formerly known as Twitter.
Authorities said the area was quickly secured by police and emergency services. Additional security forces will be dispatched to the neighborhood starting Saturday, following orders from the French Interior Ministry, in an effort to stabilize the situation.
Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi described the atmosphere on the ground as volatile. "Present on site in the Moulins district with local residents, where the situation is tense and chaotic. An incursion linked to narco-banditry led to automatic gunfire," he posted on X.
The public prosecutor of Nice told media that “an investigation into organized gang murder and attempted organized gang murder has been opened.”
The incident adds to growing concerns about drug-related violence in southern France, where authorities have been battling an uptick in gang activity in urban neighborhoods.
