65 Percent of U.S. Democratic Primary Voters Support Israel Sanctions
(MENAFN) A significant majority of likely Democratic primary voters back economic sanctions against Israel, according to a new poll released Friday, underscoring growing pressure within the Democratic Party over U.S. support for the Israeli government’s war in Gaza.
The survey, conducted by YouGov, a UK-based international polling firm, was commissioned by the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project, a Washington-based pro-Palestinian advocacy group, and Gen-Z for Change, a progressive youth-led organization. It polled over 1,200 likely Democratic primary voters nationwide.
The results show that 65% of respondents support imposing sanctions on Israel. Additionally, 72% believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, and 75% oppose renewing the current U.S. weapons funding agreement with Israel, formally known as the memorandum of understanding.
Support for targeted measures was also strong. 76% favor halting U.S. credit extensions through Israeli bonds, 75% support restrictions on importing Israeli-made weapons and cybersecurity software, and 62% endorse banning Israeli officials and soldiers from entering the United States.
“As we all witness the ongoing genocide being committed by Israel against Palestinians with our tax dollars, Democratic voters are saying clearly the time has come for comprehensive accountability measures against Israel,” said Margaret DeReus, executive director of the IMEU Policy Project, in a statement.
The findings highlight a stark generational and ideological shift within the Democratic base, as progressive voters – particularly younger ones – challenge the party's long-standing support for Israel. The results also reflect mounting dissatisfaction with Israel’s conduct during the war in Gaza, which began after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.
Representative Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress, echoed the IMEU’s call for punitive measures. In a statement shared by the group, she said: “World leaders must impose economic sanctions and a complete arms embargo immediately.” She added that such steps are “necessary to end the genocide and apartheid in Palestine.”
The poll follows a July vote in the U.S. Senate where a majority of Democratic senators attempted to block weapons sales to Israel, signaling widening fractures within the party over military aid to the country.
Meanwhile, efforts by the Israeli government to counter its deteriorating image in the U.S. continue. Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with a group of social media influencers during the UN General Assembly, urging them to help “fight back” against growing criticism of Israel among Americans.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, the vast majority of them women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities. The sustained bombardment has decimated Gaza’s infrastructure, caused mass displacement, and triggered famine and disease across the besieged enclave.
Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also facing a genocide case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
