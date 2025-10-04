Sr Men Inter-Department Hockey: Police, Services, CAG, CISF, FCI Win On Day 5

MENAFN - IANS) Jamshedpur, Oct 4 (IANS) All India Police Sports Control Board, Comptroller & Auditor General of India, Services Sports Control Board, Central Industrial Security Force, Food Corporation of India and Sports Authority of India won their respective matches on the fifth day of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy ISWP ground in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

In the first clash of the day, All India Police Sports Control Board enjoyed a dominant 5-1 win over Punjab National Bank in Pool A. Arun Sahani (9', 38') scored a brace for the winning team while Aman Sharma (7'), Haris Mohammad (23') and Naveen Kumar Tirki (51') also contributed with goals for All India Police Sports Control Board. Gursimran Singh (41') scored the only goal for Punjab National Bank.

In Pool B, Comptroller & Auditor General of India defeated Central Reserve Police Force with a scoreline of 4-2. Bharath Mahalingappa Kurtakoti (3', 37') and Khanpathan Aamid Sarfaraz (11', 42') scored two goals each for the winners, while Lovejeet Singh (14') and Captain Saroj Ekka (47') scored for the Central Reserve Police Force.

In Pool C, Services Sports Control Board edged out a 2-1 win over Central Secretariat. Tiras K (2') scored an early goal for Central Secretariat; however, the Services Sports Control Board were quick to bounce back with two goals from Sukhnath Guria (11') and Manip Kerketta (13') in the first quarter itself to seal the win for their side.

In another Pool C clash, Central Industrial Security Force managed a well-deserved 5-4 victory against Steel Plant Sports Board. Yograj Singh (30', 51') scored a crucial brace for the winning side, with goals from Bhima Ekka (10'), Lokesh Bora (34'), and Nithin (55') contributing to their victory. Sem Munda (15', 59'), Simon Bodra (42'), and Captain Deepak Soreng (47') were the goal scorers for Steel Plant Sports Board.

In Pool D, Food Corporation of India enjoyed a comfortable 15-2 victory over I.T.B.P. Central Hockey Team. Laishram Dipu Singh (4', 33', 51', 52'), Nitin (19', 35', 40'), Prikshit Panchal (22', 37'), Paramvir Singh (36', 41'), Ritik Kujur (22'), Akhtar Ali (26'), Munish Rana (28') and Nitin (48') scored goals for Food Corporation of India. Dinachandra Moirangthem (9') and Roshan (27') scored the two goals for I.T.B.P. Central Hockey Team.

In the last match of the day, Sports Authority of India defeated Central Board of Direct Taxes 3-1 in Pool D. Mohit Karma ( 30'), Manish Sahani ( 33'), and Sachin (55') scored crucial goals to claim the victory. Nachappa IR (40') scored the lone goal for the Central Board of Direct Taxes.