India Overpower West Indies By Innings And 140 Runs

India cruised to victory over West Indies by an innings and 140 runs within three days of the opening test in Ahmedabad on Saturday, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The hosts were on the ascendancy after bundling out West Indies for 162 in the tourists' first innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Recommended For You

India racked up 448-5 before declaring their first innings, riding hundreds by opener KL Rahul and middle order batters Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Jadeja (4-54) then led India's superb bowling, aided by a catching masterclass, as they skittled out West Indies for 146 to secure a comfortable win ahead of the second and final test in New Delhi from October 10.

Earlier, India decided a lead of 286 was good enough and declared their innings on their overnight score before the start of the third day's play.

For the second time in the match, the West Indies top order wilted almost on cue against India's incisive bowling backed by their sharp catching.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, manning square leg, flew to his left to take a stunning catch after Tagnarine Chanderpaul had pulled Mohammed Siraj.

Jadeja dealt back-to-back blows to rattle the tourists.

John Campbell lunged forward and guided a Jadeja delivery into Sai Sudharsan's waiting hands at short leg, while Brandon King perished in the slip where KL Rahul took a smart, low catch.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav uprooted rival captain Roston Chase's off-stump to reduce West Indies to 35-4.

Jadeja picked up his third wicket when Yashasvi Jaiswal dived forward at backward point to take a smart catch and send back Shai Hope.

Jayden Seales (22) produced an entertaining cameo but it was not enough for West Indies to avoid an innings defeat.