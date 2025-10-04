Will Donald Trump Pardon Sean 'Diddy' Combs? Old Video Resurfaces As Court Sends Rapper To Over 4 Years In Prison

MENAFN - Live Mint) An old video of US President Donald Trump talking about Sean 'Diddy' Combs resurfaced on social media platforms as the court sentenced the 55-year-old rapper to more than 4 years in prison.

In the video, President Trump was speaking to the news portal Newsmax, where he was asked whether he would consider issuing a Presidential pardon to the rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs .

| 50 Cent trolls Sean 'Diddy' Combs after court sentences rapper to prison Will Trump pardon Sean 'Diddy' Combs?

President Donald Trump , responding to a question on whether or not he would pardon Sean 'Diddy' Combs, said that he was 'very friendly' with Combs before he ran for office, at which point the rapper allegedly became hostile against Trump.

“Well, he was essentially half innocent. I don't know what... he is still in jail or something. He was celebrating a victory, but I guess it didn't seem as good a victory. I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great and seemed like a nice guy. I know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile,” said Trump.

Trump said that he will not be issuing a pardon to Sean 'Diddy' Combs, even though he doesn't want to bring up their differences since he ran for office.

| Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to 4 years 2 months in prison

“It's hard, like human beings, we don't like to have things cloud our judgment, but when you lose someone and you were fine, then you run for office, and he makes some terrible statement. It makes it more difficult to do,” said Trump , highlighting a 'no' to a pardon.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentencing

A US Southern District of New York court sentenced Sean 'Diddy' Combs to a prison term of four years and 2 months, along with ordering the 55-year-old music mogul to pay a $500,000 fine. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian delivered the sentencing on Friday, 3 October 2025.

| What the judge said while sentencing Diddy on prostitution-related charges

The court found Combs guilty in July for transporting individuals across state lines for sexual activities, including both girlfriends and male sex workers, in violation of the federal Mann Act.

Even though the prosecutors sought an 11-year prison sentence, Judge Arun Subramanian said that the sentence was 'fair' in consideration of the severity of Combs' crimes and the mitigating factors.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September 2024 and was in custody before his sentence was delivered by the New York District Court on Friday, 3 October 2025.

Combs, in his court statement, said that he was 'sorry' for his actions and even wanted to apologise to Cassie Ventura, the woman who filed cases of domestic violence and other serious offences against him.