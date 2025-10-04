NCERT Introduces Modules On Swadeshi And Self-Reliance For Students
The modules, titled Swadeshi: Vocal for Local (for middle school) and Swadeshi: For a Self-Reliant India (for secondary classes), highlight how the concept has shaped India's past and continues to guide its future.
They include excerpts from the Prime Minister's Independence Day address, where he emphasised that“Aatmanirbhar Bharat” is crucial for India's progress.
The Swadeshi movement began in 1905 during the partition of Bengal, when Indians boycotted British goods and promoted indigenous products.
It played a vital role in nurturing Indian entrepreneurship, with companies such as Tata Iron and Steel and Bengal Chemicals emerging during this period.
The new NCERT modules connect this legacy with India's present achievements. They showcase examples like ISRO in space exploration, Amul in the dairy sector, and Ayurveda in wellness.
The modules also stress the importance of Swadeshi in artificial intelligence, highlighting the need for India-centric AI systems to safeguard data and address the nation's unique requirements.
Additionally, the curriculum reviews government initiatives like Make in India, Digital India, Start-up India, and Vocal for Local, all aimed at reducing dependence on imports while boosting domestic innovation and production.
By bridging history with present-day progress, the modules seek to inspire students to value indigenous industries and contribute towards building a self-reliant India that competes globally with homegrown strength.
