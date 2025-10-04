U.S. Plan Envisions Transitional Palestinian Government And Hostage Release In 72 Hours

The White House has unveiled key elements of President Donald Trump's plan to end the war in Gaza, outlining a political roadmap and humanitarian guarantees. Officials said the proposal envisions immediate talks between Israel and Palestinian representatives to agree on a political solution.

Under the plan, Gaza would be governed temporarily by a technocratic, non-political Palestinian committee. The U.S. would spearhead an economic development program to rebuild the enclave, while humanitarian aid would flow through the United Nations without interference from either side.

The proposal pledges that if both parties accept the agreement, all hostages - alive or dead - would be released within 72 hours. In that same timeframe, military operations, including Israeli air and artillery strikes, would cease. The White House stressed that Israel would not annex or occupy Gaza under the deal.

Trump said Arab and Muslim countries had pledged to help demilitarize Gaza and support the reconstruction process. He added that Israel and the Palestinians would agree on a timetable for Israeli troop withdrawals.“We are beyond being close to a Gaza peace deal,” Trump declared during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he also noted discussions on Iran, trade, and regional accords.

The plan also promises that no one would be forced to leave Gaza. Those who wish to leave could do so freely and return if they choose. Meanwhile, a special economic zone offering preferential trade terms would be established with international partners to attract investment and jobs.

Hamas reacted cautiously. Senior official Taher al-Nunu told Qatari broadcaster Al-Araby that the group was willing to release hostages once the war ended but rejected any demand for disarmament, calling armed resistance a“right of the Palestinian people.”

Analysts warn that while Trump's proposal offers an ambitious framework for ending the war, Hamas' rejection of disarmament and Israel's security concerns may complicate implementation. Observers say the coming weeks will test whether diplomacy can overcome entrenched mistrust and deliver lasting calm to Gaza.

