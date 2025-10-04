UK Sanctions Dozens Over Iran's Nuclear Program Expansion

MENAFN - Khaama Press)The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on dozens of individuals and entities linked to Iran, accusing them of attempting to expand the country's nuclear program.

The British Foreign Office said 71 names were added to the latest blacklist, including senior nuclear officials, as well as major financial and energy institutions.

Officials confirmed those targeted will face asset freezes, financial restrictions, and travel bans, in coordination with similar measures by the United Nations and the European Union.

The move came a day after the UN reinstated arms embargoes and other restrictions on Iran, prompting Tehran to warn of a“strong response.”

Reuters reported that Britain, along with France and Germany, strongly advocated in the UN Security Council for the return of sanctions, despite Iran's rejection of any nuclear weapons ambitions.

The decision highlights intensifying Western pressure on Tehran amid rising tensions in the Middle East and concerns over Iran's growing nuclear activities.

Iran has dismissed the allegations and denounced the measures as politically motivated, while regional observers warn of heightened confrontation between Tehran and Western powers in the coming weeks.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram