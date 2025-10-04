Crimean Political Prisoner Ruslan Nahaiev Hospitalized For Third Time In Two Years Rights Activists
According to the source, Nahaiev, 60, is undergoing a scheduled medical examination, after which doctors will decide whether to continue treatment or proceed with surgery.
Back in August 2024, Nahaiev's relatives reported an urgent need for surgery. The Crimean Tatar suffers from a chronic illness that has progressed to an inflammatory stage. He has been repeatedly taken to a prison hospital for treatment, but the care provided only temporarily eased his symptoms. A specialist has not examined him.Read also: Crimea Platform Summit adopts New York Declaration
As previously reported, Ruslan Nagaiev, a businessman from Alushta, is one of the defendants in the“Alushta Hizb ut-Tahrir case.” He and four other Crimean Muslims were detained in Crimea on June 10, 2019, following searches of their homes. They were accused of involvement in the Islamic political party Hizb ut-Tahrir, which was designated a“terrorist organization” by Russia's Supreme Court in 2003. Nahaiev was sentenced to 13 years in prison.
His lawyer has stated that Nahaiev suffers from kidney pain.
Photo credit: Crimean Solidarity
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment