Crimean Political Prisoner Ruslan Nahaiev Hospitalized For Third Time In Two Years Rights Activists

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the NGO“Crimean Solidarity ,” citing a source, according to Ukrinform.

According to the source, Nahaiev, 60, is undergoing a scheduled medical examination, after which doctors will decide whether to continue treatment or proceed with surgery.

Back in August 2024, Nahaiev's relatives reported an urgent need for surgery. The Crimean Tatar suffers from a chronic illness that has progressed to an inflammatory stage. He has been repeatedly taken to a prison hospital for treatment, but the care provided only temporarily eased his symptoms. A specialist has not examined him.

As previously reported, Ruslan Nagaiev, a businessman from Alushta, is one of the defendants in the“Alushta Hizb ut-Tahrir case.” He and four other Crimean Muslims were detained in Crimea on June 10, 2019, following searches of their homes. They were accused of involvement in the Islamic political party Hizb ut-Tahrir, which was designated a“terrorist organization” by Russia's Supreme Court in 2003. Nahaiev was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

His lawyer has stated that Nahaiev suffers from kidney pain.

Photo credit: Crimean Solidarity