Kerala Lop Satheesan Demands CBI Probe Into Sabarimala Gold Fiasco

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Oct 4 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, on Saturday demanded a thorough investigation into the Sabarimala gold controversy and called for accountability from the Devaswom Board and the state government.

“We demand the resignation of the Minister and the Devasom Board president, and urged the filing of cases against current and former Board officials, including former Minister Kadakampally Surendran. A CBI investigation to ascertain the exact quantity of gold lost has also to be done,” said Satheesan, who added that millions of devotees' contributions are at stake.

Raising questions about the 30 kg of gold donated by Vijay Mallaya (UB Group in 1998), Satheesan sought clarity on how much remains at Sabarimala.

He pointed out that gold, including plates with a 40-year warranty, was removed in 2019 and reached Chennai only after nearly 40 days, highlighting ambiguities noted in a Kerala High Court verdict.

Agencies have claimed that only copper plates were transported, implying that the gold was melted locally before the plates were sent.

Satheesan criticized the Devaswom Board for covering up losses despite identifying irregularities in 2019.

“Questions remain about the role of Unnikrishnan Potti, alleged to be a sponsor and intermediary, and why he was called again to Chennai in 2025 to perform rituals on the gold despite the previous shortages. The same person responsible for the missing gold has been involved again, which is a serious violation,” said Satheesan.

The leader further highlighted irregularities in the handling of temple assets, including the movement of door-guardian sculptures and pedestals to private locations, and alleged that officials colluded with intermediaries to benefit financially from the temple's wealth.

“This is not just about a shortage of gold; it reflects a systemic failure and deliberate cover-up. The court-supervised investigation must determine the facts, hold the guilty accountable, and restore public trust,” he said.

He praised the High Court's vigilance and demanded that central agencies conduct investigations under court supervision.