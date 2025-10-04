Center Alem.Ai To Become Artificial Intelligence Ecosystem Core In Kazakhstan - PM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Center Alem will become the core of the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at the Digital Bridge 2025 forum, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

He said that Kazakhstan is putting all its eggs in the AI basket as a golden opportunity for technological progress.

According to him, the new structure-the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development - will become the focal point for coordinating the efforts of the government, business, and the scientific community.

The ministry's primary objective will be to improve the legal framework and expand support for IT and AI specialists.

Bektenov noted that the president's initiatives to create a national educational platform and establish an AI research university will provide a significant boost to the training of qualified personnel and the development of scientific research.

The prime minister placed special emphasis on the opening of the Alem center, which will become a 'key platform for a unified digital space' and a platform for implementing cutting-edge solutions.

"I invite IT companies and international partners to collaborate. I'm confident that through our joint efforts, the center's participants will establish themselves on a global level in the near future," Bektenov emphasized.

He also announced that startups will be able to access financing and enter international markets through the Venture Investment Fund.

According to the official, major technology companies valued at over $1 billion have already entered the Kazakhstani market, including Playrix, Mytona, and Netcracker.

"This demonstrates the growing confidence of businesses and investors in Kazakhstan as a reliable partner. We are implementing a strategy aimed at increasing the volume of IT services exports to $1 billion by the end of the year," the prime minister pointed out.

To promptly address business issues, the government has a Digital Headquarters, the work of which is directly supervised by Bektenov.

To note, the Digital Bridge Forum 2025, which commenced on Thursday, October 2, sought to illuminate Kazakhstan's expanding influence in the realm of digital innovation, concurrently establishing itself as a nexus for artificial intelligence (AI) and avant-garde technologies.