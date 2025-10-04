Russian Troops Injure Eight Residents Of Sumy Region, Including Child
Investigation teams worked at the sites of the strikes, documenting the destruction and collecting evidence of war crimes.
Eight residents of the region were wounded, including an eight-year-old girl.
Twenty-three private houses, a school, a kindergarten, farm buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities were damaged. Dry plants caught fire.
In addition, on the morning of October 4, Russian troops launched another air strike on the Krasnopillia community, targeting a non-operational enterprise.
No one was injured, the police emphasized.Read also: Chernihiv attacked again by Russian drones, fires break out
As reported by Ukrinform, on the afternoon of October 3, six residents of the Sumy region were wounded as a result of Russian shellin g.
Photo: National Police
