Turkish Pres. Touts Hamas' Response To Gaza Peace Plan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Hamas' response to the Gaza peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, calling it as a "constructive and significant step" towards lasting peace in the Middle East.
"Hamas' response to the plan for the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza constitutes a constructive and significant step towards the achievement of lasting peace," Erdogan said in a statement posted on X Saturday.
However, the Turkish leader called on the Israeli occupation to immediately end its attacks and comply with the ceasefire framework, emphasizing that all necessary steps must be taken without delay to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the population of Gaza.
The Palestinian resistance movement (Hamas) announced Friday that it had agreed to release all Israeli prisoners, both living and dead, according to the exchange formula outlined in the US President's proposal.
The plan seeks to turn Gaza into a weapons-free zone, with a transitional governance mechanism, and the release of all Israeli occupation prisoners and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. (end)
