VI International Forum In Azerbaijan's Baku Pouring Over Fresh Challenges In Education

The VI International Forum on"New Challenges in Education" has kicked off in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The hybrid event is organized by the Ministry of Science and Education, the Education Development Fund, and the Republican Committee of the Free Trade Union of Education and Science Workers, in partnership with Baku Slavic University and T-Network, a platform for the exchange of experience and communication among education professionals.

The forum aims to discuss emerging challenges in education, promote quality education for all, and address issues such as character and willpower development, emotional intelligence, and the balance between human and artificial intelligence. It also seeks to consider the evolving demands of education in the modern era and contribute to further improving quality standards.

Dedicated to the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," the forum is held under the slogan“For a More Educated Future”.

