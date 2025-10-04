Uzbekistan, China Explore Opportunities To Deepen Partnership
Throughout the discussions, the parties conducted a
comprehensive analysis of the strategic preparations for
forthcoming high-profile engagements, alongside an assessment of
the existing dynamics and prospective evolution of bilateral
relations between Uzbekistan and China.
Concurrently, the bilateral commerce between Uzbekistan and China is experiencing exponential growth dynamics. In the preceding fiscal cycle, the bilateral trade volume exceeded $14 billion, reflecting a 23 percent uptick since the onset of 2025. This robust expansion underscores the intensifying economic collaboration between the two nations and revalidates China's status as a pivotal and dependable strategic ally for Uzbekistan.
As of 2024, the influx of substantial Chinese capital into the nation has culminated in the establishment of around 600 Chinese-Uzbek collaborative ventures. China has been amplifying its portfolio of development financing directed towards Uzbekistan. China perceives Uzbekistan as an integral component within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.
