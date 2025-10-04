Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait First Deputy PM, Interior Min. Heads To US On Official Visit

2025-10-04 03:05:12
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation left for Washington on Saturday on an official visit to discuss with US official several joint issues.
He was seen off at Kuwait International Airport by a number of senior security officials. (end) hmd

