1St Test: Jurel Credits Support From Rahul And Jadeja On Way To Scoring Maiden Century

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 4 (IANS) Dhruv Jurel, who hit his maiden Test century on day two of the ongoing first Test against West Indies, credited senior teammates KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja for their guidance and support during his memorable knock.

Jurel, who scored 125, stitched a crucial 206-run partnership with Jadeja (104 not out) after having a brief 30-run stand with Rahul (100). The trio's efforts ensured that India declared at 448/5 ahead of day three's play in response to West Indies' first-innings score of 162.

“When I was batting in the 90s, I was constantly asking Jaddu bhai about the options I can have of scoring runs and if I was playing well and to tell me if he felt I was getting lazy. When senior players are around, things become a lot easier. I started my innings with KL bhai. It became easy as he kept telling me about my options and what shots I could play,” said Jurel in a video posted on bcci on Saturday.

Asked about guiding Jurel, who got his chance to play due to first-choice keeper-batter Rishabh Pant being injured, Jadeja said,“I was just telling him that just feel free and play your shots.”

Rahul also echoed in the same vein.“I have spent a lot of time talking cricket with him. I have seen him work really, really hard on his game. I am really happy for him. First hundred is super, super special.”

In his elegant knock, Rahul was at his exquisite best in timing and technique to get just his second Test century at home.“I am enjoying my batting. Obviously, when you are scoring runs, it's all the amount of work that I have put in over so many years. Enjoying everything outside of cricket. Enjoying my family life and that makes a huge difference.”

“It gives me the freedom to go out there and enjoy my cricket. Every day is a new opportunity to learn something new. I am grateful that the last few months have gone really well for me,” he said.