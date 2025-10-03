Access Psychology Foundation Appoints Diana Tapper As Board President

EINPresswire/ -- Access Psychology Foundation (APF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Diana Tapper as the organization’s new Board President, succeeding APF Co-Founder Dr. Alec Miller, who has served in the role since the organization’s inception. Tapper, a founding board member and Secretary of APF, has been deeply involved with the organization since its earliest days.

"I could not be more excited and appreciative of Diana Tapper taking over the reins as APF Board President,” said Dr. Alec Miller. “Diana's been with us from day one and has shown herself to be a natural leader, a do-er, and passionate about the mission. The future of APF is bright!”

Tapper brings extensive leadership and nonprofit service experience to her new role. She retired from a distinguished career in the insurance industry as Executive Vice President at Aon, where she led the company’s online travel division. Since then, she has dedicated her time to advancing community organizations through numerous volunteer and board positions.

In addition to her leadership with APF, Tapper currently serves as Treasurer and board member of TAMID, an organization that develops the professional skills of undergraduate students through hands-on interaction with the Israeli economy, and as a board member of Tailwind Track Club, a youth running organization she co-founded and held Manager and Treasurer positions. She has also held leadership roles with the Hackley School Parent Association and the Community Synagogue of Rye.

“We are thrilled to have Diana assume the position of Board President,” said Damian Travier, Executive Director of APF. “She embodies our mission and has been a steadfast advocate for expanding access to mental health care and training.”

Beyond her board service, Tapper is a Holocaust educator who shares the powerful story of her grandparents’ survival with schools and community organizations. She earned her BA in Economics and Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania and her MBA from Columbia University.

“I am honored to take on the role of APF Board President, leading an impressive group of professionals and volunteers, all who share APF's vision of a future where equitable access to proven, successful mental health services and training is a reality for all communities,” said Tapper. “I have witnessed how the types of training and treatment that APF funds have changed and saved lives and am excited to amplify our impact. And I am honored and humbled to take on this role from Alec Miller, the co-founder of APF, and a true visionary and co-creator of Dialectical Behavioral Therapy for adolescents; It is a program that I have taken part in personally as a parent, and can directly vouch for how it saves lives and how it has changed my life - and those around me - for the better.”

About Access Psychology Foundation: Access Psychology Foundation (APF) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2022 by Alec L. Miller, PsyD, and Lata K. McGinn, PhD, with a mission to increase inclusion, equity, and diversity in the field of mental health by providing historically underrepresented communities with access to evidence-based prevention and treatment and by training racially diverse providers.