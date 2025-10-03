403
Priya Jain Stuns In Saint Laurent And Marmar Halim At The 82Nd Venice International Film Festival
EINPresswire/ -- At the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, actress Priya Jain captivated the red carpets in custom looks by two renowned designers. For the world premiere of “Bugonia,” Jain wore a striking Marmar Halim gown, blending timeless elegance with modern flair. On the red carpet for the film “Wizard of the Kremlin,” she dazzled in a sleek, custom Saint Laurent dress, epitomizing bold sophistication. Priya’s Venice appearance showcased her impeccable style and solidified her status as a fashion icon on the international stage.
In addition to her red carpet appearances, Priya Jain was spotted arriving in style at the Hotel Excelsior, stepping out of a boat in a striking green Saint Laurent dress. The moment, captured by Getty Images, showcased her effortless glamour and cemented her reputation as a style icon both on and off the red carpet.
