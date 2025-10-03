Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jiohotstar Unveils Reality Show 'Pitch To Get Rich' On Fashion

2025-10-03 03:12:33
FILE PHOTO

New Delhi -Streaming service JioHotstar on Friday unveiled“Pitch to Get Rich”, a first-of-its-kind reality series that blends Bollywood glamour with entrepreneurial ambition.

The show, produced by the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) in collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment, premiered on JioHotstar on October 20.

It features a Rs 40 crore investment pool aimed at supporting India's next generation of fashion entrepreneurs. Fourteen selected founders will pitch their ideas, tackle real-world business challenges, and compete for funding and mentorship, a press release said.

The series brings together a unique mix of entertainment icons and business leaders as judges and mentors, including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Naveen Jindal, Dhruv Sharma, Ravi Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi, Gaurav Dalmia, Vagish Pathak, and Vinod Dugar.

