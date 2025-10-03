GITEX Spotlights Central Asia's Accelerator Role In Digital Innovations
She pointed out the goldmine of opportunities for digitalization in Central Asia and the Caucasus, where international companies are starting to take a shine to the region.
"Central Asia has become an accelerator for the implementation of innovations and the development of the digital sector in the region. The potential here is enormous, and our exhibition can also contribute to this," Babayeva explained.
According to the analyst, Kazakhstan has already established a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digitalization, which will attract even more international companies.
Babayeva highlighted that the GITEX exhibition will be held in Central Asia for the first time, specifically in Astana on June 2-3, 2026.
"We'll feature participants from Central Asia, the Caucasus, the UAE, and Europe. Companies from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, as well as numerous associations and companies from Azerbaijan, will actively participate," she emphasized.
The analyst pointed out that the exhibition will become a 'center of attraction' for specialists in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, blockchain, fintech, cloud, and medical technologies.
GITEX Central Asia & Caucasus serves as the convergence point for the foremost intellectual capital in the technology sector across the region. Policymakers, international capital allocators, entrepreneurial visionaries, and artificial intelligence trailblazers converge for high-level summits, dynamic exhibitions, and exclusive networking events. Astana emerges as the nexus of digital potential-encompassing private policy dialogues and nocturnal tech networking synergies.
