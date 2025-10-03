Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Arabia Wins Gulf Cup For Juniors


2025-10-03 03:06:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The Saudi football team for under-17 was crowned on Friday champion of the Gulf Cup for juniors beating the UAE 2-0.
The tournament kicked off on the 20th of the past month with participation of the teams from Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Oman, Iraq, Bahrain and the UAE. (end)
sss


MENAFN03102025000071011013ID1110147853

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search