Lionel Messi Reveals Hyderabad Stop On December Multi-City India Tour

Football maestro Lionel Messi revealed that Hyderabad has been added to the list of cities he will visit during his much-anticipated GOAT Tour. Hyderabad had been mentioned earlier as the fourth venue by Satadru Dutta, the man who is bringing the Argentine legend to India.

Messi took to Instagram to share the news, expressing gratitude and excitement for his upcoming tour. "Thanks for all the love from India! The GOAT tour kicks off in a few weeks' time!!!... See you soon India!" he said.

With this announcement, the football icon will now travel to four major Indian cities, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad, making the tour even more special for fans across the country.

The football legend is set to grace the city on the evening of December 13, much to the delight of his fans in South India. After the grand celebration in Kolkata on December 13, Messi will travel to Hyderabad for the next leg of the event on the same day.

The event will feature a short football match, a clinic, a musical tribute, and a felicitation ceremony, similar to other states.

The announcement has generated immense excitement among fans. With Hyderabad now on board, the GOAT India Tour achieves a true pan-India presence, spanning the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, West (Mumbai) on December 14 and in the end, North (Delhi) on December 15.

Ticket prices are likely to start from Rs3,500.