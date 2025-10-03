The H Dubai And UAE Red Crescent Unite For A Heartfelt Community Activation In Support Of The Year Of Community 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The event, which took place on September 12at the Red Crescent's Dubai branch in Al Garhoud, included family-friendly activities, gifts, and shared moments of compassion as part of The H Dubai's CSR commitment

Dubai, UAE: The H Dubai recently joined hands with the UAE Red Crescent to host a meaningful community activation on September 12at the Red Crescent's Dubai headquarters in Al Garhoud. Aligning with the UAE's announcement of 2025 as the Year of Community under the theme“hand in hand”, the initiative brought together families, children, and volunteers for an afternoon of creativity, joy, and giving back. This community initiative was held in commemoration of the International Day of Charity and Dubai's Year of Community, bringing joy to children supported by Emirates Red Crescent through a cookie decorating workshop by The H Hotel.

The H Dubai has long been recognised for its dedication to corporate social responsibility, with a strong focus on partnerships that create positive social impact. As one of the first hotel from STORY Hotels and Resorts, The H Dubai has consistently championed meaningful CSR initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to giving back to the community and driving purposeful impact beyond hospitality. Having previously hosted several inclusive events supporting children of determination, sustainability-driven initiatives, and charitable collaborations, the hotel continues to place community at the heart of its operations. Among its notable initiatives, The H Dubai has successfully hosted an annual Iftar for children on the spectrum in collaboration with Georgetown Early Intervention Centre, creating a space for joy, inclusivity, and connection. The hotel has also championed the arts as a medium for awareness by flying in renowned Nigerian artist Kanye Tagbo Okeke, an exceptional talent on the autism spectrum, to showcase his work during World Autism Awareness Day. Partnering with the UAE Red Crescent reflects further The H Dubai's values of compassion, responsibility, and meaningful contribution.

The activation at Red Crescent Al Garhoud welcomed over 30 children, alongside Red Crescent representatives and The H Dubai's team. Children participated in an interactive cookie decoration workshop, creating sweet treats together and enjoying moments of creativity and laughter. To add to the joy, The H Dubai team surprised the young participants with thoughtful gifts, ensuring that each child left with a smile.

Speaking about the collaboration, Yassin Mahmoud, General Manager at The H Dubai, said,“This activation with the UAE Red Crescent perfectly reflects our ethos at The H Dubai of bringing people together through compassion and shared responsibility. As we celebrate the Year of Community 2025, it is our privilege to contribute to initiatives that create joy, inclusivity, and a true sense of belonging for families.”

In line with the national theme of the Year of Community 2025, the event reinforced the importance of unity, inclusion, and compassion. By creating shared experiences between children, families, and volunteers, the initiative exemplified the UAE's vision of a society built on empathy, togetherness, and collective responsibility.

