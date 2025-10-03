403
Bell Integration Will Showcase The Future Of AI And Data At GITEX Global 2025 With Pure Storage
EINPresswire/ -- Bell Integration will join Pure Storage at GITEX Global in Dubai World Trade Centre on 13-17 October for one of the biggest AI events in the world. The collaboration will highlight practical solutions that help enterprises manage data more efficiently, deploy AI with confidence, and accelerate digital transformation across industries.
“Pure Storage understands that with AI projects creating more data, the solution is to have a consistent data platform built to simplify and accelerate AI adoption. With AI moving so fast, our Data infrastructure needs to too.” Faisal Abbasi – AI & Data Executive Director.
Being at GITEX is an opportunity to equip business leaders with the knowledge and strategies to accelerate AI adoption. Bell’s purpose and aims are to show business leaders how to close the gap between investing in AI and Data and being able to deploy it, sharing real business outcomes measured in efficiency gains, cost reduction, revenue growth, and customer satisfaction.
“As organisations mature in their use of AI, those that have experimented with MCP as a proof of concept are perhaps wondering how they can actually use this to create business value. Our MCP Services with AI Agents can develop an idea into a functional prototype in just a few days, and this is something we are keen to talk about,” said Henrik Eriksson – AI & Data Advisory and Capability Development Director.
GITEX Global 2025 attendees can meet Bell Integration’s people at our booth on Pure Storage stand. Attending from Bell is:
• Faisal Abbasi – AI & Data Executive Director
• Henrik Eriksson – AI & Data Advisory and Capability Development Director
• Bachar Hakam – Principal Solutions Architect
• Umar Butt – Lead AI Cognitive Consultant
• Alistair Bird – AI Digital Services Director
• Georgia Peel – Senior Solutions Consultant
• Reem Rafit – Cognitive AI Consultant
• Ed Green – AI Partner Sales Director
• Barsoum Banayoti – Business Development Representative
About Bell Integration
Founded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, system integrator & consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. With a presence across key international markets, employing over 1000 people globally, including 400 AI specialists, Bell supports the full IT life cycle – from technology provision and strategic consulting to project delivery, managed services, and asset retirement. Bell Integration is trusted by many global finance, Telcos, government and public sector organisations to ensure their IT services and infrastructure are always available, scalable, sustainable, and resilient.
Media contact
Finola Sloyan - E ... – T +44 2392 825925
