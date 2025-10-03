Syndacast Launches Snapchat Advertising For Hotels, Expanding Digital Reach Ahead Of 2026

EINPresswire/ -- Syndacast , Asia’s leading performance digital marketing agency for hospitality , has announced the launch of Snapchat advertising campaigns tailored for hotels and resorts. This strategic move aims to help hotels tap into Snapchat’s younger, experience-driven audience, complementing existing marketing efforts on Google, Meta, and TikTok.

With Snapchat’s unique strengths in augmented reality (AR), ephemeral storytelling, and dynamic travel ads, hotels can now reach Gen Z and younger millennial travelers who are shaping the future of tourism demand. According to industry research, Snapchat remains one of the most engaged platforms among users aged 18–34, a demographic that is expected to dominate leisure travel decisions in the coming years.

“Hotels are under increasing pressure to diversify their digital presence and stay ahead of where future guests spend their time,” said Tom Nguyen, Managing Director at Syndacast. “By bringing Snapchat into the channel mix, we are not only addressing today’s booking performance but also investing in innovation for the long term. This is part of our roadmap looking into 2026, where immersive content and next-gen ad formats will play a decisive role in hospitality marketing.”

Syndacast’s Snapchat ads are designed to run across the entire booking funnel — from brand awareness with story ads, to promotional retargeting ads. This integration provides hotels with an additional edge to capture incremental demand, especially from new markets where traditional channels are reaching saturation.

The initiative underscores Syndacast’s continued commitment to helping hospitality brands stay competitive in a fast-evolving digital landscape, while reinforcing its position as a pioneer in performance-driven hotel marketing across Asia.

About Syndacast

Syndacast is Asia’s leading performance digital marketing company for hotels, resorts, and tourism boards. Established in 2008, the company partners with global hospitality brands to deliver measurable results across paid media, search, social, and programmatic campaigns. Syndacast is headquartered in Bangkok, with offices in Singapore and Hong Kong.