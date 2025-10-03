Livjaza Launches Curated Travel Marketplace Offering Vacation Rentals In Dubai

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2025) - Livjaza today announced the launch of livjaza , an invite-only digital travel platform offering. Designed for quality-seeking travellers, Livjaza handpicks every listing, personally invites or refers to each host, and verifies every guest to create a trusted ecosystem of hospitality.







"Our commitment is simple: quality over quantity," explained Amara Lamya, Head of Partnerships at Livjaza . "We exist to protect and grow the value of great hospitality-redefining short and long-term rentals by curating a trusted ecosystem of vetted hosts and guests. Working this way, Livjaza embodies the future of seamless travel experiences in the Middle East."

Born from six years of luxury hospitality expertise, Livjaza is the UAE's own curated travel platform , built to redefine how travellers discover, book, and experience private residences. The platform's Hosting Tier System ensures only the finest homes and most trusted hosts are invited to join. Every property is a private residence, never a shared space, handpicked for comfort, style, and reliability.

What sets Livjaza apart is its focus on the traveller . Every booking is designed as a carefully tailored experience, grounded in trust, clarity, and personal attention. The platform offers:



Private, handpicked residences in Dubai's most desirable areas - Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, JBR, and Emaar Beachfront.

Transparency and ease , with clear pricing, no hidden fees, and flexible payment options.

24/7 dedicated support , ensuring there is always a real person available.

Trusted communication , with in-platform messaging keeping exchanges safe and simple. Seamless stays , with seasoned hosts who can arrange adventure sports, cultural tours, family experiences, and more.

For example, a visitor to Dubai can book a "Palm Jumeirah Paradise" 5-bedroom villa with an infinity pool , confident that their home has been hand-selected and their stay fully supported.

Livjaza also recognises the evolving needs of today's travellers, whether business-leisure visitors, families, entrepreneurs, or remote workers , offering flexible long-stay accommodations that balance comfort and convenience.

"We're here to create travel moments that guests will remember long after their stay in Dubai," Lamya concluded.

For more information, visit